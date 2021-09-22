New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice P S Narasimha on Wednesday said that the country is deficient in research and development related to international law and its students need exposure to the field as they do not have access to the international disputes resolution institutions.

“So far as international law study is concerned, a student has not much of accessibility to the institutions of adjudication set up for international resolution of disputes, so much so that practicality is lacking,” he said.

Justice Narasimha was speaking at an event organized by the Indian Society of International Law, where he inaugurated Post Graduation Diploma Courses and awarded Post Graduate Diploma certificates.

The apex court judge said that disputes arising all over the world which are decided in different institutions have lawyers mostly from Europe and America, and such accessibility must equally be available to all in India as well.

“There is a need to expose India's youngsters to these institutions and create an area where lawyers who would represent international institutions are easily available and one can resort to them in our country,” Justice Narasimha added.

Another alternative according to him is to create excellent academic-oriented studies of the international level where students can take up topics that concern international institutions, research, invite papers, and write about aspects that are the real concern of international bodies.

“That kind of fundamental research is necessary. We must know that we are deficient in that with respect to the research and development of the subject,” the judge added.

He also emphasized that there is a lack of interaction between the international law professors and the actual legal practitioners.

“We need this convergence. Academicians and practicing lawyers must coordinate with each other,” he stated.

