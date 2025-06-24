New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, several Indian airlines have diverted flights or suspended operations due to airspace closures in Qatar and parts of the Gulf region.

The disruptions follow Iran's missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al-Udeid Air Base -- the largest US military installation in the region.

IndiGo announced on X that flights to and from several Gulf and West Asian destinations have been suspended effective Tuesday.

"In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, our flight operations to and from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Madinah, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Sharjah, Riyadh, Ras AI-Khaimah and Tbilisi have been suspended at least until 1000hrs today," IndiGo stated.

Akasa Air also cancelled all flights to and from Doha, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi for June 23 and 24, 2025.

"Following airspace closures across parts of Middle East, our flights to and from Doha, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi have been cancelled for 23rd and 24th June 2025. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East region and will continue to assess and adapt our flight operations as needed, in full compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols. We regret any inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India has announced a complete suspension of all operations to the Middle East and flights to and from North America and Europe until further notice.

"Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice. Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins, and others are being diverted back to India or rerouted away from the closed airspace," a spokesperson stated. "The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our number one priority."

Air India Express also temporarily suspended its Middle East operations, citing regional tensions and airspace closures.

"In view of the evolving situation and the closure of certain airspaces in the Middle East, we have temporarily suspended flights to the region," it posted on X.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet issued an advisory about flight disruptions, noting that arrivals, departures, and connected flights might be affected.

"Due to airspace closure at Dubai, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for any assistance," it said in a post on X.

The flight disruptions follow a major escalation on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, according to a CNN report.

The attacks are believed to be a retaliatory move by Iran following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities -- Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow -- in the early hours of Sunday.

Two officials familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN that the US is tracking multiple missiles launched from Iran. A White House official said that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine are currently in the Situation Room, closely monitoring the unfolding events.

Earlier, Iran's state TV reported that Iran had begun an operation against a US base in Qatar.

Samaa TV, citing Iranian state TV, dubbed this operation against US bases in the region as 'Operation Basharat al-Fath'.

According to CNN, US personnel at the embassies in Qatar and Bahrain are in "duck and cover" as Iran launches retaliatory missiles toward Qatar and Iraq.

The Qatari foreign ministry wrote on X that its government had temporarily shut down its airspace amid the heightened tensions.

The move follows Iran's announcement of retaliation against the United States, which has heightened security concerns across the Gulf region.

The US Embassy in Doha has also issued alerts to its citizens, advising them to remain in secure shelters until further notice. (ANI)

