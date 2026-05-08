India News | IndiGo Flight from Kolkata to Patna Diverted to Lucknow Due to Bad Weather

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating from Kolkata to Patna was diverted to Lucknow on Friday evening after bad weather conditions at Patna airport, according to airport officials.

Flight 6E6917 (CCU-PAT), which was scheduled to land at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna around 5:00-5:15 pm, was redirected mid-air to Lucknow as a precautionary measure.

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The flight safely landed at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at around 5:15 pm, the officials added. (ANI)

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