Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7(ANI): An IndiGo flight enroute from Chandigarh to Mumbai received a bomb threat, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai police, the threat was made last night via a phone call to Sahar airport's hotline, warning that a bomb had been placed on the aircraft.

The flight landed safely at Mumbai's airport late at night, and authorities conducted thorough checks.

The police said nothing suspicious was found on the aircraft during the check.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

