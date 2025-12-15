New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked an advocate who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) plea regarding the recent crisis involving a surge in flight delays and cancellations by the airline company Indigo to approach the Delhi High Court.

Observing that the issue is already 'seized of' by the Delhi High Court, a bench led by CJI Surya Kant requested the High Court to allow the PIL petitioner to join the proceedings related to the Indigo crisis, pending before it.

"All the issues raised by the petitioner are pending consideration before the Delhi High Court. The petitioner has also expressed that he will join the proceedings pending before the High Court. We request the Delhi High Court to allow the petitioner to intervene in the said proceedings and enable him to raise all the contentions that have been raised by him in the instant petition. It goes without saying that nothing precludes this person or any other party from approaching this Court regarding any other issues", the Court noted.

During the hearing, the petitioner raised an issue regarding delays in issuing refunds to passengers whose flights were cancelled at the last minute.

However, the top court told the petitioner that, although it is considerate of the issue raised by him, entertaining his plea could result in deferring the matter already pending before the Delhi High Court.

"Now the High Court is seized of the matter. If we entertain the PIL now, then the High Court will say that the Supreme Court is seized of the matter. You can approach the High Court. Assist them in the matter", the Court remarked.

In jest, the top court also asked the petitioner whether he takes up only matters in the Supreme Court of India and never involves himself in those before the High Courts.

"If you only appear in the Supreme Court and not in High Courts, then it's another thing," the top court quipped.

Subsequently, the petitioner accepted the suggestion of the top courts to join the proceedings pending before the High Court.

The top court clarified that in case any issue arises which has not been considered by the High Court, the said petitioner or any other party may approach the Supreme Court.

The Court verbally said to the petitioner, "They (High Courts) are also Constitutional Courts. If your grievance is not taken care of there, you're welcome here." (ANI)

