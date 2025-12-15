Mumbai, December 15: Will India get a new Prime Minister in the coming days? The question comes after former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that the country could soon get a new PM with "Marathi manoos" replacing PM Narendra Modi. Notably, Chavan made the claim, citing the release of the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files in the United States on December 19. Speaking at an event in Pune, the Congress leader also said that the new Prime Minister could be from Maharashtra.

The development comes after a recent social media post by Prithviraj Chavan in which he hinted that a "Marathi manoos" could become India's new Prime Minister within a month. Addressing a gathering at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday, December 13, Chavan said that several people had contacted him seeking clarification on the remark."A lot of developments are taking place at the global level. When I made that post, many asked me to explain what I meant. My statement was based on a hypothetical political possibility," he said. ‘I Have Signed Bill to Release the Epstein Files’, Announces US President Donald Trump, Calls It ‘A Major Push for Transparency.

Prithviraj Chavan Says His Comments Are Linked to the Release of Epstein Files

Prithviraj Chavan further added that if someone from Maharashtra were to become Prime Minister, then the present PM, i.e. PM Narendra Modi, would have to step down. "I only underlined the possibility of a change," he added. Wonder why Chavan made such a remark? The former Union Minister said that his comments were linked to December 19, the date on which the US Congress is expected to release the Epstein files. Chavan claim that the release of the Epstein files could have wider global implications.

Congress Leader Claims Epstein Files Release Can Affect India's Politics

The senior Congress leader further said that a few names are already doing the rounds on social media. "It has been said that the files contain sting operation-related material involving several big leaders", Chavan said. He also said that some data in the form of photos has already been released. The former Maharashtra CM said that the released data contains big world leaders, including Presidents and Prime Ministers. Explaining the logic, Chavan said that the release of data could affect India's politics, and big developments are likely to take place. Jeffrey Epstein Files: US Senate Unanimously Agree to Pass Epstein Files Bill After Donald Trump’s U-Turn.

Clarifying his claim on the possibility of a "Marathi manoos" becoming the new Prime Minister, Chavan said that it is a political analysis that if a new PM is to be appointed, it will be from within the BJP only, stating he sees options in Maharashtra. "Given the options in BJP for the new face, I see alternatives from Maharashtra," he added, while not elaborating on any names of BJP leaders from the state.

