New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) IndiGo on Thursday said it inadvertently left behind 37 bags of passengers who took a flight from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam.

In a statement, the airline said it ensuring that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresses in Visakhapatnam and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: In a First, Lithium and Gold Deposits Found in the Union Territory.

"We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)