Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A PG student of Anaesthesia (third year) of a medical college died by suicide in the college hostel on Sunday allegedly due to an overdose of drugs.

Confirming the news development, Indore Police Sub-Inspector Manisha Darani told ANI, "A PG student of Anaesthesia died by suicide. We are suspecting that she died due to an overdose of drugs."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Five Dead, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Chamba District.

"A suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said Manisha Darani.

The police are investigating the matter.

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Register Case After Hoarding Congratulating President-Elect Draupadi Murmu Found Torn in Vasai.

To address the burden of mental disorders, the Government of India is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) since 1982. The Government is supporting the implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP in 704 districts of the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in March 2022 that to generate awareness among the masses about mental illnesses, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities are an integral part of the NMHP. At the district level, sufficient funds are provided under the DMHP under the National Health Mission for IEC and awareness generation activities in the community, schools, workplaces and community at large.

Further, realizing the impact that COVID-19 may have on the mental health of the people, the Government has taken a number of initiatives. These include,

Setting up of a 24/7 helpline to provide psychosocial support, by mental health professionals, to the entire affected population, divided into different target groups viz children, adults, elderly, women and healthcare workers;

Issuance of guidelines/ advisories on the management of mental health issues, catering to different segments of society;

Advocacy through various media platforms in the form of creative and audio-visual materials on managing stress and anxiety, and promoting an environment of support and care for all.

Issuance and dissemination of detailed guidelines by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru- "Mental Health in the times of COVID-19 Pandemic - Guidance for General Medical and Specialized Mental Health Care Settings".

All the guidelines, advisories and advocacy material can be accessed on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website under "Behavioural Health - Psychosocial helpline". Online capacity building of health workers by NIMHANS in providing psychosocial support and training through (iGOT)-Diksha platform.

Besides the above, the Government has announced a "National Tele Mental Health Programme" in the Budget of 2022-23, to further improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country.

With the objective to mobilize efforts in support of mental health and to raise awareness about mental health issues and advocate against the social stigma that surrounds mental health, World Mental Health Day is also observed on the 10th of October of each year. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharti Pravin Pawar stated this information on tackling mental health problems in a written reply in the Lok Sabha in March 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)