Ghaziabad(UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and selling a nine-month-old child, police said on Wednesday.

The child was abducted from Dinanathpur Poothi in the Wave City police station area.

The main accused, Manoj, is a co-worker of the child's father, Manoj Kumar. He confessed to kidnapping the infant and selling him in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand for Rs 80,000.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wave City) Lipi Nagayach, Manoj admitted during interrogation that he was approached by Mahaveer, who acted as a mediator. Mahaveer had allegedly arranged the sale of the child to Harivansh, who had been childless for 20 years of his marriage.

"Manoj stated that on February 3, around noon, he went to Manoj Kumar's house while he was away. He then took the child from his wife under the pretense of buying snacks and subsequently sold the infant to Harivansh," the ACP said.

Police have arrested Manoj (29), Mahaveer (38), and Harivansh. They were booked under relevant sections of BNS and sent to jail, said the officer.

