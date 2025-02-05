Mathura, Feb 5 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making lewd comments on women police while passing by on a motorcycle, an officer said.

"The incident occurred on Tuesday in Baldev town's Moti Bazaar. Two women police personnel were passing through the area when three men on a motorcycle without a number plate began harassing them," local Station House Officer Triloki Singh said.

The men, identified as natives of Midhawali village in Hathras district, repeatedly honked and made lewd remarks, he claimed.

When the women tried to confront them, the three pushed them aside and tried to flee, but were ultimately apprehended with the intervention of the bystanders.

The men were identified as Rajesh, Brajveer, and Akash.

