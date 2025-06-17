Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, accusing them of exploiting tragedies for political gain while responding to the opposition's demands for his and others' resignation following the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP's approach, stating, "Politicising tragedies is not new to the BJP. It is ingrained in their DNA to pounce like vultures over every incident of death, accident, or violence."

The stampede occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) victory celebrations on June 4.

Siddaramaiah defended his government's response, highlighting the decisive actions taken.

He noted that his administration suspended senior police officers, including the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and transferred the Chief of the State Intelligence Department following the incident, as well as relieving his political secretary of his duties.

Despite these measures, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of continuing to protest with political motives.

"This makes it evident that their motives are political rather than driven by genuine concern for the people," he remarked, urging BJP leaders to release a list of their own leaders who resigned during similar past incidents before demanding his resignation.

He questioned the moral authority of the BJP, citing examples of previous tragedies under their rule, including the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, and the violence in Manipur, where no resignations or thorough investigations were conducted.

Siddaramaiah also referenced the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede in Uttar Pradesh, questioning the BJP's accountability in those cases.

"In 2002, during the Gujarat riots, approximately 2,000 innocent people from various communities lost their lives. Despite Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's suggestion to take responsibility and resign, the then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi neither stepped down nor expressed any remorse to date. Those demanding our resignation should first address this. In April this year, during the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, 26 Indians lost their lives. Our party did not demand the resignation of the Prime Minister over this incident. We merely requested a special parliamentary session to discuss it, which was also denied by the Prime Minister," the statement read.

"For the past two years, Manipur has been engulfed in violence. Hundreds have lost their lives, yet the BJP Chief Minister, Biren Singh, clung to power for 20 months. He finally resigned only after the Supreme Court intervened, and violence continues to plague the state... In Gujarat, the Morbi bridge collapse claimed 140 lives. In January this year, 30 pilgrims lost their lives during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Were the Chief Ministers of those states not from the BJP? Not only did they not resign, but those governments have also not conducted a proper investigation into these incidents. Given this, what moral authority does the BJP in our state have to demand our resignation?" it added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that his government remains answerable to the seven crore people of Karnataka and is committed to a comprehensive investigation.

"Our government is answerable to the 7 crore people of Karnataka. Hence, in the stampede case, preliminary action has been taken against those who appeared negligent. A comprehensive and impartial investigation is being conducted under the leadership of a retired judge. Based on the commission's report, strict action will be taken against the culprits without hesitation," he assured, calling on BJP leaders to "abandon their street theatrics and act in accordance with their conscience." (ANI)

