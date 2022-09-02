By Saurabh Trivedi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): INS Vikrant is an exceptional symbol of self-reliant and aspirational India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday at the commissioning ceremony of India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard here.

INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier was commissioned into the Indian Navy today. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior Defence officers.

"The commissioning of INS Vikrant is a confirmation that our endeavour for 'Self-reliant India' is not an isolated policy. This is an important part of the huge transformative change taking place in India under the leadership of Prime Minister," the Defence Minister said.

To achieve targets, the government has made path-breaking changes in the sectors like health, education, trade, transport and communication, he said.

Singh said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant during the initial period of Amritkal displayed the government's determination towards the nation's security in the next 25 years. "It is an icon of India's pride, power and determination. And its commissioning is an unprecedented achievement in terms of indigenous warship and construction," Singh said.

"On this historic day, I appreciate the efforts of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard and also appreciate the efforts of all people associated with the project. I especially congratulate Chief of Naval Staff and his entire team for their focused efforts in commissioning of INS Vikrant," he said.

For friendly foreign countries, the commissioning of INS Vikrant is an assurance that India is capable of fulfilling its requirement of collective security, he said.

"We believe in free, open and inclusive indo-pacific and we are continuously making efforts that are guided by our PM's vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," he said

As India is moving to achieve a five trillion dollar economy, it will increase its contribution to global trade in the next few years. And definitely, a bigger part of trade will happen through marine routes. And he believes that INS Vikrant will play an important role in the nation's security and economic interests, he said.

In the Defence sector, the government has made improvements Defence Production Policy and Export Promotion Policy. FDI limit has been increased in the sector, defence industrial corridors have been developed. And also, 68 per cent of the capital acquisition budget is Rs 85,000 crore of the defence sector for the domestic industry. As part of the efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and minimize imports by the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), a positive indigenisation list has been notified by the Department, he said.

"Our mission is not only Make In India but to Make for the World. And it is evident as India's goods exports crossed a record high $400 billion mark last year," he said.

He added that in the present situation and change with time for the operation of uninterrupted maritime trade, and maritime interests of India, the Indian Navy has a significant responsibility.

"I firmly believe that this responsibility can only be delivered through an aircraft carrier. Indian Navy is always ready as a first responder in case of any national or international level crisis. Commissioning of INS Vikrant will increase the capability of Indian Navy," he said. (ANI)

