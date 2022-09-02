Rudrapur, September 2: Crimes and violence against women continue to rise. In another shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman and her mother was stabbed to death by her jilted lover in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday.

The accused later surrendered at the local police outpost and confessed to his crime. He has been identified as Mohammad Salman. US Shocker: Two Killed, Woman Raped in Clermont; Accused Held for Double Murder and Sexual Assault

According to SP (Kashipur) Chandra Mohan Singh, Salman went to the Baansfodan police outpost at around 11:30am with a blood-stained machete. He told the cops there that he was in a relationship with his neighbour, identified as Sheeba for a while, but lately she had been avoiding him. Enraged with this he killed her and her mother by slitting their throats. The mother-daughter duo were staying alone. The brother and father of the deceased girl, who had left for Dubai last week, have been informed. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the accused has been arrested for murder, the police added. Gurugram Shocker: Son Kills Widowed Mother on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship in Garhi Village

"On Thursday, when the accused saw Sheeba on the street, he attacked her with the machete. Subsequently, he entered their house and killed her mother. Police found the two women lying in a pool of blood, added The SP.

Times of India quoted a neighbour, who wished not to be named, as saying that Sheeba was on her way home from her driving classes when Salman, who worked as a plumber in Dubai and had returned in August, attacked her.

Though the neighbours tried to stop Salman, he stabbed her multiple times.

