Mumbai, September 2: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE has announced to declare the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations at 1 pm today. The Maharashtra Board SSC (Class10) supplementary results and HSC (Class 12) supplementary results 2022 will be announced online at official website mahresult.nic.in.

Those who appeared for SSC and HSC supplementary exams can also check and download their results hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. Students require their login credentials which include roll number and date of birth to check Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary exam results 2022. Below are the steps for checking Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC supplementary exam results 2022 online.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website – mahresults.nic.in

On homepage, you will find the HSC or SSC result link. Click on it

Enter the login credentials - roll number, date of birth

Once enter your login credentials, Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results 2022 will be displayed

Download the marksheet and take the printout for future reference

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted SSC class 10 supplementary exams from July 27 to August 12. The HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam were held from July 21 to August 24, 2022. Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the supplementary examination.

