Bhubaneswar, Mar 3 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday launched a special initiative at the chief minister's grievance cell under which the needy are being provided instant financial assistance.

The initiative was launched at the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who heard problems of the people assembled at the 9th grievance cell hearing session here, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Invites More Women To Share Life Stories on NaMo App Open Forum.

Majhi listened to the problems and grievances of people and took immediate steps to resolve them, he added.

"Under the new initiative, Majhi sanctioned immediate assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to five people suffering from incurable and terminal illnesses in the single window system," the official added.

Also Read | India's R&D Spending Doubled in Last 10 Years From INR 60,196 Crore to INR 1,27,381 Crore: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Under the new initiative, Rs 1 lakh each was given to Hemant Sahu, a paralytic from Nimapada in Puri district, Vichitra Paikaraya, a paralytic from Nirakarpur in Khurda district, Indu Behera, a cancer patient from Tikabali in Kandhamal district, and Rashmita Nayak, for the treatment of her son from Gajapati district.

This apart, Majhi also sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for Hazira Bibi, a bone marrow cancer patient from Bhograi in Balasore district.

A medical team was also deployed in the grievance cell hearing place to expedite the process of providing assistance.

"Our government is providing assistance to all sections of people through the grievance cell. Special priority is given to the differently abled persons, senior citizens and those in need of urgent services," Majhi said, adding that "people suffering from grief and problems come here with their problems and grievances."

Stating that all the grievances are taken seriously, he said, "The departments are asked to address the people's problem and take prompt action."

Apart from Majhi, six other ministers, including deputy CM KV Singh Deo, also heard the grievances. More than 25 officers also attended the grievance hearing.

Noting that the BJP government's grievance hearing has been a grand success, the chief minister said, "Out of the 8,737 complaints received till the eighth round of this grievance resolving programme, which started on July 1 last year, 7,331 complaints have been resolved."

"The rate of disposal of cases is about 84 per cent. The pending complaints are in process of finalisation," he added.

Nearly 1,000 people had come to attend the CM's grievance cell hearing on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)