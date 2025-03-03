New Delhi, March 3: India's spending on Research and Development (R&D) has doubled in the last one decade, from Rs 60,196 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,27,381 crore, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Monday, underscoring the role of government-backed initiatives in catalysing scientific advancements in the country.

The Union Minister said that R&D spending is shaping the future economy of India that will be defined by homegrown innovations in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing. Speaking at the DISHA event at India Habitat Centre in the national capital, Singh highlighted the government's multi-pronged strategy to position India as a global leader in deep-tech innovation and commercialisation. Government Says Hydrogen Fuel Cell Backup Power for Telecom Towers Will Transform Industry With Cleaner, More Efficient Alternative to Diesel Generators.

India’s R&D Spending Doubled in Last One Decade

“India’s R&D spending (GERD) is double in last one decade during the government headed by PM Sh @NarendraModi, from Rs 60,196 cr in 2013-14 to ₹1,27,381 cr and is redefining the future economy of India. The government is not only investing in research but also ensuring that the… pic.twitter.com/egeWZVs501 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 3, 2025

He reiterated that India is making significant strides in fostering an intellectual property (IP)-driven innovation ecosystem, with academia, industry, and startups playing a pivotal role. "The government’s emphasis on research and development (R&D) funding has led to India’s Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) more than doubling in the last decade, from Rs 60,196 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,27,381 crore," Singh said.

“The government is not only investing in research but also ensuring that these innovations are seamlessly transitioned from labs to industries, strengthening the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added. He attributed the success of these initiatives to India’s policy shift in allowing private sector participation in strategic fields such as space technology and nuclear research.

“What was once solely the domain of government institutions is now open to private enterprises, enabling faster technological advancements, higher efficiency, and global competitiveness,” Singh stated. Further, Singh also pointed out the success of AI-driven mobile telemedicine units in providing healthcare access to remote areas. BSNL Holi Dhamaka: Telecom Company Announces New INR 2399 Plan With Extended Validity Ahead of Holi 2025; Check Details.

“AI-powered diagnostics and telemedicine solutions are already redefining patient care, making high-quality healthcare services accessible and affordable for all,” he noted. However, he stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between AI and human expertise. “The role of AI is to complement human intelligence, not replace it. A hybrid approach will ensure that technology enhances, rather than diminishes, the role of skilled professionals in healthcare and other critical fields,” Singh added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).