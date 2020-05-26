India News | Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for Those Returning to Assam: CM

Guwahati, May 26 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday stressed on strict quarantine protocol for the people coming from outside the state, stating that those returning will mandatorily have to stay in institutional isolation.

At a meeting of the council of ministers (CoM) chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal, it was decided that in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Assam, the guidelines of quarantine norms would be stringently enforced, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

It was decided that people coming from outside the state will be sent for institutional quarantine and no home isolation will be allowed, he said.

The council of ministers also decided to disburse Rs 2,000 each to 3.62 lakh people of Assam stranded outside the state under the 'Assam Care' scheme every month from April to June.

It was also decided that the ministers given charge of respective districts regarding COVID-19 will also oversee the damages caused by floods, erosion and thunderstorm, Patowary said.

The CoM comprehensively discussed the flood situation in the state and deputy commissioners were directed to take all necessary steps to repair embankments and stock essential food items for the flood-affected people, he said.

The CoM also approved allocation of 1,176 bighas of land to the Bharali Pariya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Paam, led by BJP MLA Padma Hazarika, to encourage youths in agriculture and allied sectors.

It was also decided to provide Rs 2,000 per month to folk artistes for three months from April to June, the minister added.

