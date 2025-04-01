New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): INSV Tarini, part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday, completing the fourth leg of its global circumnavigation, the Ministry of Defence stated.

According to the MoD, the vessel and its crew were warmly welcomed by Ruby Jaspreet, Consul General of India in Cape Town; Rear Admiral (JG) Lisa Hendricks, Chief of Staff of the South African Navy Fleet; and Captain Atul Sapahia, Defence Adviser of India in Pretoria. A South African Naval Band also performed to mark the vessel's arrival at the port.

The expedition, flagged off by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, on October 2, 2024, from Goa, is led by two Indian Navy women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, aboard the indigenously built INSV Tarini.

Covering over 23,400 nautical miles (approximately 43,300 kilometres), the mission is set to conclude in Goa by May 2025. Prior stopovers included Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, and Port Stanley in Falklands, UK.

The vessel will now remain at the Royal Cape Yacht Club for two weeks for scheduled maintenance and repairs, during which the crew will engage with the South African Navy at Simon's Town Naval Base and Gordon's Bay Naval College, alongside planned community outreach events, the release stated.

The journey for the crew so far had been arduous, with them navigating rough seas, stormy weather, winds exceeding 50 knots (93 kmph), and waves up to 7 meters (23 feet) high.

Menwhile, the 56-foot INSV Tarini, inducted into the Indian Navy in 2018, exemplifies the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. The expedition promotes women's empowerment in the Indian Armed Forces, aiming to inspire young women to join the services, particularly the Navy, while also advancing marine and scientific research.

The stopover in Cape Town underscores the strengthening maritime ties between India and South Africa. Recent engagements, such as INS Talwar's participation in Exercise IBSAMAR in October 2024 and INS Tushil's port call at Durban in January 2025, highlight the growing collaboration between the two navies to ensure safe and secure seas. INSV Tarini is expected to depart Cape Town on April 15, 2025, continuing its historic voyage. (ANI)

