Mohali, April 1: A court in Punjab's Mohali today, April 1, sentenced self-styled Christian Pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The self-styled pastor from Punjab had gained fame for his viral "Yeshu Yeshu" videos. His sentencing comes days after the Mohali court pronounced him guilty in the 2018 sexual harassment case on Friday, March 28. The court of additional district and sessions Judge (ADSJ) Vikrant Kumar pronounced the verdict.

Who Is Bajinder Singh?

In his defence, Pastor Bajinder Singh said that the allegations levelled against him are false. However, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to life. While the self-styled pastor has been awarded life imprisonment, let's know more about Bajinder Singh. Pastor Bajinder Singh was born into a Hindu Jat family in Haryana's Yamunanagar. It is reported that Bajinder Singh converted to Christianity 15 years ago while he was behind bars for a murder case. Bajinder Singh Rape Case: Mohali Court Sentences Self-Styled Christian Pastor to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Sexual Harassment Case.

He began as a pastor before launching his own ministry, "Church of Glory and Wisdom," in 2016. His ministry operates several branches in Punjab and other places across the country. Pastor Bajinder Singh's Facebook page, "Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministries," has one million followers, while he enjoys a whopping 3.75 million subscribers on YouTube.

Followers Called Pastor Bajinder Singh 'Papa Ji'

The 42-year-old self-styled pastor has claimed to perform miracle healings at mass gatherings, which draw hundreds and thousands of people. He has also promised to cure diseases like HIV and muteness and shared these "miracles" on his YouTube channel. Bajinder Singh is also a popular spiritual leader. It is learned that his followers call him "Papa ji". Bajinder Singh Lands Into Another Controversy: Self-Styled Punjab Pastor Throws Mobile Phone at Employee, Slaps Woman Holding Baby; Video Goes Viral.

On social media, Bajnder calls himself "Prophet Bajinder Singh." He gained popularity through performances in which he sang "Mere Yeshu Yeshu" after supposed miracles.

