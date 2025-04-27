New Delhi, April 27: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has handed over the list of around 5000 Pakistani nationals living in the national capital to the Delhi police to ensure these people return home. The visas of Pakistan nationals have been revoked in the wake of the recent directive of the centre, prompted by a recent terrorist attack on tourists in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has shared the list with a special branch of the Delhi police, and it was further shared with the district concerned for further verification and identification. The list includes the names of Hindu Pakistan nationals who have Long Term Visas (LTVs) and are exempted. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

"The list has been handed over to the district concerned for verification, and asked the Pak nationals to return to their homeland. Central and North East districts have a high number of Pakistani nationals living in the area," said a senior official. The official added that a meeting was called over the matter and Delhi police has been instructed to take immediate action on the matter. Senior officers are monitoring the situation.

The officers of the special branch of the Delhi police and the Intelligence Bureau have been entrusted to collect information about these Pakistani nationals residing in Delhi and ask them to leave India at the earliest. Another officer confirmed that they have two lists of 3000 and 2000 Pakistan nationals staying in Delhi. There are certain names that overlap, and it is subject to verification of their stay as many Pakistan nationals have already left. Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Delhi Government Enforces Centre’s Order, Directs Pakistanis To Leave After India Revokes Visas of Pak Nationals.

On Friday, MHA issued an order regarding the revocation of visas of Pakistan nationals except Medical, Diplomatic and Long-Term visas, with effect from April 27, 2025. The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after April 29, 2025. The government later clarified that LTVs already granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid. According to estimates, around 900 people are living near Majnu Ka Tila and 600-700 near Signature Bridge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)