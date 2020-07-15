Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the interim orders passed by courts across the state shall continue till August 31 in view of the coronavirus situation.

On March 26, the court had directed that all the interim orders shall continue as holding fresh hearings was difficult due to the virus outbreak and lockdown which followed.

Also Read | Goa Reports 198 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, Total Tally Rises to 2951: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

A special bench of four judges headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta also said on Wednesday that orders of eviction, dispossession and demolition passed by any court or authority shall also remain in abeyance tillAugust 31, 2020.

The bench was constituted on March 26 following the first lockdown imposed across the country.

Also Read | CBSE Results 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Students For Passing Class 10, 12 Exams, Tweets Special Message For Those Disappointed.

"To serve the ends of justice, the interim order initially passed on March 26, 2020, subsequently extended by orders dated April 15, 2020 and June 15, 2020 and operative till today, shall stand extended till August 31, 2020, if not directed otherwise in the meanwhile, on the same terms," the bench said on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)