Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) An international narcotics peddling racket was busted by police here who nabbed two alleged drug peddlers from Tamil Nadu and 8.5 kg of Pseudoephedrine and other incriminating material all worth Rs 9 crore in global market was seized from them, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Files Defamation Case Against Jacqueline Fernandez for Allegedly Making False Statements in Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case.

On credible information, police teams busted the racket and apprehended the two accused, who are involved in clandestine supply of pseudoephedrine (a narcotic control substance) being parceled through an international courier agency from Hyderabad to Australia and New Zealand, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Also Read | Retail Inflation Falls to 11-Month Low of 5.88% in November 2022 Due to Softening Prices of Food Items.

During investigation, it was established that the duo from Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, received pseudoephedrine around four days back and they travelled to Hyderabad in a bus and reached on Sunday and stayed in a lodge with intent to pack and transport the drug to the address provided to them by a person, police said.

They put about 200 grams of the drug each in plastic covers, hid in the inner layers of the boxes along with clothes for transporting to Australia and New Zealand through courier parcel agencies in Hyderabad and Pune, they added.

Acting on a tip off, police teams raided the lodge under the limits of Nacharam police station here on Sunday, caught the duo and seized 8.5 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, net cash Rs 4 lakh and other incriminating material from their possession.

The duo, police said have confessed that so far they have shipped 15 consignments about 70 kilos approximately of pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand during the year 2022.

According to police, drug smuggling gangs operating in Tamil Nadu have been using the Pune and Hyderabad air cargo route to smuggle pseudoephedrine and other banned substances to Australia and New Zealand.

They used to book the drug parcels at international courier services located at Pune, Hyderabad by concealing the pseudoephedrine in cloth, bangle boxes, baby wear gift packs, etc., by providing the morphed address proofs i.e., Aadhar, Pan cards of local people, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)