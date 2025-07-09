New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) An interstate criminal wanted in a 2016 case of robbery and abduction in Rajasthan was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch after after evading arrest for nearly nine years, an official on Wednesday said.

The accused, identified as Parvez Alam alias Pandit (45), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, was arrested near the Saket court complex following a tip-off, he said.

"A non-bailable warrant had been issued against Alam in a 2016 robbery and abduction case registered at Nadbai police station in Bharatpur in Rajasthan. A reward of Rs 15,000 had also been declared for his arrest," said the police officer.

Alam, a historysheeter of Mainather police station in Moradabad, is involved in at least 32 serious criminal cases, including murder, robbery, kidnapping, dacoity, attempt to murder, Arms Act and auto theft across Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Earlier in 2011, Alam along with his associates had hired a taxi from Delhi's Nizamuddin, drugged the driver, looted the vehicle and dumped the body at an undisclosed location, the officer said.

Alam allegedly repeated the same modus operandi in the Rajasthan case, he added.

"He used to target taxi drivers, abduct them, rob their belongings and abandon them at isolated spots. Multiple teams were tracking his movements in the national capital," said the officer.

Alam disclosed during interrogation that he was a drug addict who took to crime in 2006. He began with loot and murder in Uttar Pradesh and gradually expanded to heinous crimes across multiple states, police said.

Alam, who is married and has five children, worked as a truck driver and moved frequently, making him difficult to trace. His criminal record includes five cases in Delhi, one in Rajasthan and 26 in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

