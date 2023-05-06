New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the last date of submission of online applications for admission to all programmes to May 7, officials said on Saturday.

The earlier deadline for submission of online applications was April 30.

"Now, for all programmes of the university -- programmes based on national-level tests, programmes based on university-conducted entrance tests and merit-based programmes -- online applications can be submitted till May 7," the varsity said in a statement.

The varsity is also considering Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for some undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. However, Common Entrance Test (CET) scores will be given preference over marks obtained in the CUET.

"Keeping this in view, CUET applicants are advised to apply for CETs of the University also for better chances of admissions," the university said in its statement.

