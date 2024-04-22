New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Nalin Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer, on Monday took charge as the new director general (DG) of federal counter-terrorism and counter-hijack commando force NSG.

Prabhat, 55, was handed over the traditional baton of the 'black cats' force by IPS officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary at the National Security Guard (NSG) headquarters here.

Chawdhary had been handling the additional charge of the NSG DG since March.

The new DG is a three-time police gallantry medal winner and has headed the specialised anti-Naxal police force 'Greyhounds' of Andhra Pradesh, his cadre state.

He is the 25th DG of the NSG, which was raised in 1984 as a federal counter-terrorist force to undertake surgical commando operations to neutralise terrorist and hijack threats. Its commandos are entrusted with protecting some high-risk VIPs.

Prabhat has been serving as the additional DG of the CRPF, heading its formation in Jammu and Kashmir, just before this posting.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) last week issued orders for Prabhat and said his posting as the NSG chief will be effective "from the date of joining the post and up to 31.08.2028 i.e. date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

The NSG draws its commandos from the Army and various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP.

