New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Raising concerns over the recent killing of civilians by terrorists in Kashmir, defence expert Major General (retired) SP Sinha on Tuesday said Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has adopted "Lone Wolf" technique to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Valley before winter.

Speaking to ANI, Major General Sinha said, "There is a winter factor. ISI wants to infiltrate maximum terrorists before winter. All the terrorist-jihadists have become unemployed after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. They are being directed by ISI. ISI has changed its strategy. Now they are believing in Lone Wolf technique, lone wolf a single Jihadi, armed with light equipment. A light revolver or other forms of weaponry, so that he is not caught. He is not spotted and will be able to kill non-Muslims. It is not possible for armed forces, for army and security forces to provide 100 per cent protection and provide security to every inch of ground. I think the visit by the Army chief is important to review the situation."

He believes that Army Chief M M Naravane's visit to Line of Control (LoC) will raise the morale of troops.

"It has many ramifications and it has many messages. Firstly, it shows that the Chief of Army Staff is very serious about LoC. Secondly, it raises the morale of troops. Thirdly it infuses a level of confidence in their commanders. Fourthly, it sends a message across to Pakistan, and China, that things will not be tolerated or any misadventure will not be tolerated. It is a good move and it will have a great effect with regard to fighting insurgency on the line of control," he stated.

Talking about the Chinese policy of incursions, Major General Sinha said, "China believes in a strategy called One Palm Five-Finger strategy, and the palm is Tibet and the fingers are Nepal, Bhutan, Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. And if you analyse the Chinese movements in these areas, all these areas are under the radar or under the focus of China. So, Eastern Commander has very rightly said that Chinese activities are under surveillance. It is important that our surveillance system has to be foolproof, either to satellites or to other drones or other methods."

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley. (ANI)

