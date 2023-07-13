Tirupati, July 13: A team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited the Sri Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala on Thursday morning in the run-up to launch of the lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday. Visuals of the ISRO team, three women and two men, went viral on Thursday morning and a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official confirmed their visit. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Video: ISRO Scientists Arrive With Miniature Model of Chandrayaan-3 To Offer Prayers at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple Ahead of Launch on July 14.

"Yes, an ISRO team has visited Tirumala but our publicity wing did not cover their visit," a TTD official told PTI. He said temple officials were busy with the visit of Supreme Court Judges and Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Update: Countdown Begins on July 13, India to Be Fourth Country to Land Its Spacecraft on Moon.

ISRO Team Visits Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A team of ISRO scientists team arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple, with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14, at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ISRO had… pic.twitter.com/2ZRefjrzA5 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

ISRO officials generally make low-profile visits to the temple, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)