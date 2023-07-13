Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch on Friday, July 14, a team of ISRO scientists arrived at the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers. The team of ISRO scientists brought a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 with them to the temple to offer prayers. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on Friday, July 14, at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the ISRO announced. Meanwhile, the countdown for the launch of the mission began today, July 13 ahead of the take-off on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Update: Countdown Begins on July 13, India to Be Fourth Country to Land Its Spacecraft on Moon.

ISRO Scientists Arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A team of ISRO scientists team arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple, with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14, at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ISRO had… pic.twitter.com/2ZRefjrzA5 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

