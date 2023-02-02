Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Claiming that there is no transparency in the ongoing eviction drive, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday urged the J-K administration to issue clear orders on its assurance that ordinary shopkeepers will not be evicted.

"There is no transparency in the eviction drive. We are not here to defend the land mafia but there should be clarity on who is an encroacher," KCCI president Sheikh Aashiq told reporters here.

He said many people have valid revenue documents but have been listed as encroachers.

"The government should resolve the problem. People who had valid lease documents till few days ago are now illegal occupants. There is chaos and confusion about the whole issue," he said.

On the sealing and subsequent reopening of shops in Lal Chowk on Wednesday, Aashiq said the administration has assured the chamber that shopkeepers would not be affected.

"We have been assured that shopkeepers will not be affected. We request the LG administration to issue transparent orders about it," he added.

