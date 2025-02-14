Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a ground-breaking step towards reducing post-harvest losses and increasing farmers' income, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's Ranjit Singh Rozi Shiksha Kendra has developed an innovative solar dehydration technique to enhance the value of farm produce, officials said.

By enabling farmers to dry fruits and vegetables using solar energy, this initiative provides a sustainable solution to market price fluctuations, allowing them to sell their produce at more profitable rates when demand is higher.

According to officials, this effort is spearheaded by Prof. Sandeep Sangal and Prof. Kallol Mondal from IIT Kanpur, who have played a pivotal role in driving the project. The technique was recently demonstrated to nearly 30 farmers, including those from Hariya Nature Farming Producer Co., an FPO in Shivrajpur nurtured by Shramik Bharti, and the Lavkush FPO formed under Namami Gange project in Kalyanpur block.

The farmers received hands-on training in solar dehydration methods, equipping them with the knowledge to implement this cost-effective preservation technique on their farms.

A live demonstration of pre-treatment and solar drying of tomatoes showcased how the method can extend shelf life and improve marketability. Addressing the farmers, Rita Singh, Project Executive Officer at IIT Kanpur, said, "Solar dehydration is an efficient, eco-friendly way to reduce waste and enhance farm profits. With support from NABARD, we aim to extend this technology to more villages, ensuring widespread adoption and accessibility."

Additionally, IIT Kanpur has collaborated with the Department of Food Processing at CSJMU University to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) and quality protocols for solar dehydration. Shri Satish Subhedar, a noted agriculturist, and Shri Shivraj Nishad, Founder of Iswar Flowers & Herbs, also shared insights on organic farming and market opportunities for dried produce, officials said.

This initiative underscores IIT Kanpur's commitment to empowering farmers through technological innovations, ensuring better financial stability and expanding market access. By integrating solar dehydration into traditional agricultural practices, IIT Kanpur is fostering a more resilient and self-sufficient farming community, they added. (ANI)

