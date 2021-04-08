Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday unearthed a pressure cooker bomb at Kurusnar village near Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, ITBP said, "A pressure cooker IED (Improvised explosive device) unearthed by 53rd Battalion ITBP in Narayanpur."

It was found by the Road Opening Party (ROP) at around 1:30 pm today, it said.

This comes after 22 security personnel lost their lives while 31 others sustained injuries in the encounter that took place between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans were ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)