Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Janata Dal Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday hit out at PM Narendra Modi and said that it is not surprising that the BJP attempted to carry out Operation Lotus in Telangana too.

The former CM was briefing reporters about the party's Panchratna Yatra.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has successfully launched Operation Lotus in many states and now they are doing it in Telangana too," H D Kumaraswamy said.

"It is impossible to destabilize the government with illegal money so easily in Telangana. Today the close aides of the BJP were caught directly with Rs 17 crore money. Why has the Prime Minister been silent about this? The Prime Minister and ED have to answer this," Kumaraswamy said.

The former CM also demanded that PM Modi brief him about where and how this money came from. (ANI)

