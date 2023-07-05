Rajouri, July 5: Four people died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. One deceased identified as Mohd Younis was declared brought dead.

GMC Rajouri Medical Superintendent said that the injured are under treatment at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri. Maharashtra Road Accident Video: 12 Killed, Over 25 People Injured As Truck Rams Two Vehicles Before Crashing Into Dhaba in Dhule.

Injured Shifted to Government Medical College & Associated Hospital in Rajouri

#WATCH | J&K: Four died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri. The injured are under treatment at Government Medical College & Associated Hospital in Rajouri: Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar, Medical Superintendent, GMC, Rajouri pic.twitter.com/oruA58pQ33 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Victims are residents of Bhanghai village of Thanamandi town. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)