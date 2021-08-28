Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 166 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,24,979, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,406, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 137 were reported from the Kashmir division and 29 from the Jammu division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 77, followed by 16 in Budgam district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 1,211. So far, 3,19,362 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 44 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

