Manali, August 28: The entrance test results of several undergraduates (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs have been released by the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). The test results have been released in several programmes like BTech, MA Music Performing Arts, MBA- Rural Development, MCA, MSc Microbiology, MSc Physics and MSc Geography, MSc Botany, MSc Zoology, MSc Biotechnology, among others.

Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh UG and PG entrance test results 2021 on the official site of the board at hpuniv.ac.in. The direct link to check the entrance test results of several undergraduates (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs of the HPU is given here.

HPU Entrance Test Results: How To Check Scores Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) at hpuniv.ac.in On the homepage, search for the news sections and click on 'View All News' A new window will open where candidates have to select the designated result tab The HPU Entrance Test Results will be displayed on the screen. You can download the result and save it for future reference.

The entrance examinations were held in Himachal Pradesh for candidates who are seeking admission to the 2021-22 academic session. The entrance test results are available in the form of a PDF on the official website. The result has been declared in the form of a merit list. Reports inform that HPU result 2021 has not been declared for all the courses yet and the authorities will keep on declaring the entrance exam result on different dates.

