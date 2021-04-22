Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said there was no need for the Jammu and Kashmir administration to constitute a STF to deal with government employees allegedly involved in "anti-national activities" as there were already enough provisions in the law to act against such people.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday set up a Special Task Force for identifying and scrutinising cases of government employees involved in "suspected activities" against the government.

"The Jammu and Kashmir administration's latest order to constitute a Special Task Force to dismiss or take other punitive action against government employees allegedly found in anti-national activities without holding any inquiry is arbitrary, draconian and is against the interests of the lakhs of employees working in the region," he said in a statement.

He said there are already enough provisions in the law to take action against those employees who are found violating service rules and there was no need to issue new orders.

"The latest order can serve as a tool for the government and bureaucrats to suppress their subordinates. A sword of uncertainty has been kept on the heads of employees which can also be exploited by their superiors," he added.

Dismissing an employee or taking punitive action against him without holding any inquiry is against the principles of justice and basic rights, Tarigami said.

"An employee is first a citizen and has all the constitutional rights. The need of the hour is to safeguard these constitutional rights," he added.

Demanding a review of the order, he said such measures deepen anger and discontentment among the ranks of employees.

