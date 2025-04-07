Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday emphasized Border Security Force's relentless dedication, enduring extreme weather conditions, and remaining alert 24/7. Shah praised the BSF as the first line of defense, highlighting its vital contributions in nation security.

Addressing the BSF soldiers at 'Vinay' border outpost in Kathua, Shah assured that the government is committed to enhancing border security with advanced technologies, offering unwavering support to the BSF's mission.

"Here, one can truly understand the challenging conditions under which you (BSF) ensure the security of the nation's borders. Whether in intense cold, heavy rain, or 45-degree heat, not a single moment allows you to relax. You have to remain stationed 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, in all types of weather and terrain, staying vigilant so that no adversary can make a move," Amit Shah said.

"The entire country knows that the BSF is our first line of defense. In every war with Pakistan, the BSF has played a crucial role alongside the army. The technical support provided to the BSF over the next 3-4 years will be used to complete border security measures along the India-Pakistan border and later on at the India-Bangladesh border as well. This will include technologies such as advance threat detection and immediate response capabilities," the Union Home Minister highlighted.

He asserted further that the support from the Indian Government for the BSF has always been a top priority.

"Whatever plans are provided to us; we are always ready to implement them. Currently, 26 experiments are underway, and within the next year, we will definitely reach a decision that will provide many benefits to you," Amit Shah said.

The Union Home Minister will also give appointment letters to the kin of Jammu and Kashmir police officials who lost their lives while fighting terrorism in the region.

Speaking on it, J-K Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhar said, "Today we have gathered to pay tribute to martyrs. Sir, your Zero terror plan has given us motivation to fight and destroy the terror network."

"1620 Policemen have been martyred so far. Few days back, two Pakistani terrorists were killed by our brave policemen. The Terror network has been destroyed by J&K police. There is very good coordination between all the agencies. We will try to get J&K terrorism free," the DGP said. (ANI)

