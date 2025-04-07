Mumbai, April 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19, 2025. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh confirmed the news on Monday, April 7, marking a major milestone in India's infrastructure development.

"Countdown begins… In just 12 days from now, on April 19, 2025, PM Sh @narendramodi will inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge — the iconic #Chenab Bridge! An engineering marvel, a proud symbol of New India! (sic)," Dr Singh posted on X. The bridge, a vital part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, is located in the Reasi district and stands 359 meters above the Chenab River, making it taller than the Eiffel Tower. ‘Health Is the Ultimate Fortune and the Ultimate Wealth’: PM Narendra Modi Urges Nation To Fight Obesity, Calls Fitness Key to Viksit Bharat on World Health Day 2025.

Countdown Begins, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

Countdown begins… In just 12 days from now, on April 19, 2025, PM Sh @narendramodi will inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge — the iconic #Chenab Bridge! An engineering marvel, a proud symbol of New India! #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/MDcwgQwABD — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 7, 2025

All About the Chenab Rail Bridge

At 1.31 kilometers long, the Chenab Bridge is engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, including winds of up to 260 km/h. Its design incorporates sustainability measures, ensuring its structural integrity for a lifespan of 120 years. The bridge will facilitate train services between Bakkal and Kauri, providing a crucial link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India. The bridge's construction, costing approximately INR 1,486 crore, is a testament to India’s engineering prowess.

The Chenab Bridge, part of a rail network linking Jammu to Srinagar, includes 38 tunnels and 927 bridges, overcoming challenging terrain and delays. The bridge’s completion is set to revolutionise travel and transportation in the region, strengthening India's rail infrastructure and connectivity across the nation. New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Country’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Flags Off Rameswaram-Tambaram Train (See Pics and Video).

Earlier, on April 6, PM Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, which is part of ongoing efforts to improve national connectivity. The New Pamban Bridge, at a cost of ₹550 crore, features a lift span that allows ships to pass while trains continue to operate smoothly.

