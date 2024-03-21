Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday organised training on vehicle mechanic skills for ten students in Rajouri to boost self-employment skills of unemployed youth and to give them skills in the mechanical works of motor vehicles.

The training was organised as an initiative by the Army to enhance the human resources of Rajouri through technical training for deserving youth.

The training will help in developing the skill sets required for handling repairs and maintenance of the latest commercial and passenger vehicles.

The training was organised in collaboration with the District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri.

The programme covered all major aspects of vehicle repair, including understanding of mechanical, electrical and electronic systems, fault identification, use of specialist tools, pollution checking, AC gas refilling, etc., to provide a launch pad for the students attending the training for their bright future.

At the end of the training, all the students were provided with a custom-made set of high-quality tools to enable them to take on the job of vehicle mechanics.

The students who attended the training were handpicked from the deserving strata of the society for uplifting them and providing them with a springboard to a better future. Nowadays, vehicle repair-related jobs have become highly skilled and they use the latest equipment for diagnostics.

Skilled mechanics have a large number of job opportunities, not only in their hometowns but also anywhere in India and abroad. To capitalise on this opportunity and provide the youth with a brighter future, the Indian Army has rightly designed this training programme for the youth of Rajouri.

In a felicitation ceremony held on Wednesday at Ace of Spades Gunner Eagles Workshop on the culmination of the training, the youth were felicitated with certificates and tool kits by Colonel Sandeep Singh, Officer-in-Charge, Sadbhavna, 25 Artillery Brigade and Zaheer Ahmed Kaifi, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri.

The students were happy to imbibe the technical skills under the tutelage of the Army, which has taken up this novel initiative to provide an impetus to the human resource development of Rajouri and the upliftment of the unemployed youth. (ANI)

