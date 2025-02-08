Jammu & Kashmir BJP leaders workers celebrate as the party set to get two-third majority in India's national capital - Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As BJP gears up for a two-third majority in India's national capital, its Jammu and Kashmir wing leaders and workers celebrated the phenomenon on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission, around 1 pm, BJP led in 47 constituencies and crossed the majority mark needed to win the 70-member-strong Delhi Assembly election. While AAP was shown ahead on 23 seats, Congress failed to score a single victory. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the party's headquarters later this evening and address BJP workers.

"People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi. He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening," Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

BJP workers were seen celebrating outside the party's office in New Delhi as poll trends projected an apparent win for BJP, which will mark a return to power in the national capital after a span of 27 years.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing and singing at the party office. BJP leaders, including Delhi president Sachdeva and party vice president Baijayant Panda, among others, gathered at the party office on Saturday.

Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Narendra Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that the election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he said.

The Delhi BJP Chief further said that AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj cheated the public and hence, will lose. (ANI)

