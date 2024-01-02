New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against 15 accused, including then Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Police, then Head Constable/Constable of CRPF; then Sepoy of Army; teacher and private persons, etc in an ongoing investigation of a case related to irregularities in the written examination of JE (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, J&K Government.

The accused named in chargesheet were identified as Ashok Kumar, ASI, J&K Police; Ashwani Kumar (Ex CRPF Constable); Raman Kumar Sharma (Constable, J&K Police); Amit Kumar Sharma (CRPF Constable); Rakesh Kumar (Pvt. Person); Sunil Sharma (CRPF Constable); Suresh Kumar Sharma (Pvt. Person); Jagdish Lal (Teacher); Yatin Yadav (Pvt. Person); Anil Kumar (Pvt. Person); Ashok @ Ashok Pandit (Pvt. Peson); Pawan Kumar (CRPF Head Constable); Bajinder Singh (Pvt. Person); Pradip Kumar Katiyar (Pvt. Person) and Ashani Kumar ( Sepoy Indian Army)

CBI had registered a case in January 2023 on the request from government of J&K regarding irregularities in written examination of Junior Engineer (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, Govt of J&K conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

It was found during investigation that private person entered into conspiracy with other accused. In pursuance to the conspiracy, an employee of printing press, allegedly stole the question paper of JE (Civil) examination and handed over the same to the said private person.The private person contacted other accused to arrange or solicit candidates for sale of leaked question. It was further alleged that the candidates were taken to Panchkula in tempo travellers and taxi and provided leaked question papers in lieu of money.

The investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data, Bank Accounts, Toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses.After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian Law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial. (ANI)

