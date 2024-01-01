Mumbai, January 1: A group of 11 people who were allegedly involved in stealing and selling diesel from Indian Oil tankers were caught by the Flying Squad of the Rationing Department in Mumbai's Sewree. The police raided where the thieves were extracting diesel from a tanker using an iron rod and a pipe. Some of the suspects managed to escape, while others were arrested.

The Free Press Journal reported that one of the arrested suspects, Sanjay Chavan, confessed that he had been working for Ashish Transport Company for 25 years and had stolen about 12,000 litres of diesel from Indian Oil tankers. He said that he was planning to deliver the stolen diesel to a tug owner at the Mumbai Port. The police seized the stolen diesel worth Rs 19 lakh from the site. New Year 2024: Mumbai Police Catch 3,992 Offenders on Roads, Including 229 Drunk Drivers on New Year’s Eve.

The police have filed an FIR against Chavan and his accomplices, including the owner of Ashish Transport and the truck owner who helped them transport the stolen diesel in drums. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Essential Commodities Act 1955. The police are investigating the case further.

In a major crackdown against hooligans during New Year 2024 celebrations, the Mumbai Police booked 3,992 persons for various big and small traffic offences, including 229 drunken drivers, during the night-long watch on New Year's Eve revellers from December 31 evening till early January 1, officials said. The Mumbai Police and its traffic counterpart organised special road blockades at 112 locations under the jurisdiction of all police stations, besides implementing public awareness campaigns, IANS reported. Mumbai Fire Video: Level One Blaze Erupts at Godown in Kurla Garden, No Injuries Reported, Says BMC.

The staff checked a whopping 9,025 two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and other vehicles, mostly going for New Year's Eve parties and events. Keeping a strict eye for traffic rules violations, the hard work paid off when a total of 229 drunken drivers were booked, and another 80 were booked for reckless or dangerous driving.

A staggering 2,410 two-wheeler riders were booked and acted upon for helmetless travel, and another 274 were issued challans for travelling triple-seat on their two-wheelers. As many as 320 drivers were booked for driving in the opposite/wrong directions, and 679 were penalised for violating traffic signal rules.

