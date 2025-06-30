Reasi (J&K) [India] June 30 (ANI): Water level of the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir has been rising steadily due to incessant rainfall over the past five to six days, prompting the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and local administration to issue advisories.

As a precautionary measure, river rafting activities have been suspended, and the authorities are monitoring the situation.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

Residents living in low-lying areas along the Chenab River, including Talwada, Kansi Patta, Thanpal, Chinka, Gujrkothi, and Jendi, have been alerted about the rising water level. The administration is conducting patrols and advising people to stay away from the riverbank and keep their cattle at a safe distance.

Earlier today, authorities opened multiple spillway gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as the water levels went up in the Chenab River

Also Read | T Raja Singh Resigns: Jolt to BJP in Telangana As Firebrand MLA Quits Party After Being Barred From Filing Nomination for State Unit Chief Post.

Officials have issued advisories urging locals to stay away from the riverbanks and follow all safety instructions. The gates were opened to discharge excess water and prevent any possible flooding downstream safely.

On Monday, while speaking to ANI, Ashiq Hussain, an officer in the control room in Reasi, said, "Look, as you know, it has been raining a lot for five to six days, and the Chenab water is also increasing due to that rain. The NHPC, as well as the administration, has also issued an advisory that the Chenab water is increasing, and the river rafting that used to take place here has been closed for a long time. It will persist till the next order is issued."

"We are alerting people living in areas along the Chenab River, such as Talwada, Kansi Patta, Thanpal, Chinka, Gujrkothi, and Jendi, to exercise caution. We are sending messages to these areas, advising people to stay away from the riverbank and keep their cattle at a safe distance. Due to the heavy rainfall, the water level in the drains is also rising. Due to this, we are telling people through patrolling not to go to the banks of the river." Hussain said.

According to a prior report, Heavy rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir led to a rise in the water level of the Chenab River, causing an overflow at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project.

Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shridhar Patil, acknowledged the situation and urged people to stay away from rivers and overflowing streams.

DIG Patil told ANI, "All of you must have noticed that the water level has risen in the Chenab River. One incident has also come to our notice in the Doda district, in which some people have lost their lives. I appeal to all people not to go near the rivers... The water level is very high. Do not put yourself at risk."

The opening of the gates comes amid a sensitive geopolitical backdrop. Just last month, the gates of the Salal Dam had been kept closed following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam terror attack. India had put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as an immediate response to the "barbaric" attack, as part of a broader policy shift announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under "Operation Sindoor."

One of the gates was briefly opened last month to manage overflow due to increased water levels from rainfall, but operations at the dam were largely kept under tight control due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Earlier in May, the Baglihar Dam, located on the Chenab, was forced to open its gates on May 8 due to intense rainfall. The coordinated dam management has so far helped avoid major flooding incidents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)