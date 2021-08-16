Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday issued directions to all police units in the union territory to ensure immediate financial assistance to personnel injured on duty.

The directions were issued through a circular, a police spokesperson said.

The circular directs all units to provide assistance of up to Rs 25,000 to police personnel who sustain grievous injuries while performing their duty in countering terrorist attacks, law and order duties, anti-insurgency operations, mob violence, fatal road accidents or any unforeseen incident to mitigate the expenses of treatment, he said.

The spokesman said this extension of financial support from the unit welfare fund of the subordinate unit concerned will enable the injured personnel to bear the immediate cost of medication or hospitalisation.

The amount so sanctioned by the subordinate unit shall be refunded or reimbursed from PHQ welfare accounts on recommendations of DDOs concerned, duly supported by a report of the particular incident and precise treatment details, specifying the nature of injury, the circular read.

