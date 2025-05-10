Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred on Saturday afternoon at around 3.14 pm in the depth of 5 kilometres.

In a social media post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 2.7, On: 10/05/2025 15:14:20 IST, Lat: 33.15 N, Long: 75.95 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir."

Further details awaited.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

However, the tremor in Kishtwar was of lesser magnitude.

Kishtwar, and most of the Kashmir Valley, falls within Seismic Zone 5, which is considered a very high-risk zone. This zone is characterized by a high potential for strong earthquakes. (ANI)

