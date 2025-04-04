A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, with light tremors felt across parts of North India. The quake, recorded on the Richter scale, caused mild panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Authorities are monitoring the situation for aftershocks and further developments. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR As Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Jolts Myanmar.

Earthquake in Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Nepal, with light tremors being felt in North India. pic.twitter.com/u9IY0WIcjX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

