Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, the Army said.

The encounter took place during a joint operation by the Army and police in Bihali area of Basantgarh.

Also Read | 'Poor Deprived of Their Right to Dream': Rahul Gandhi Flags Rising Costs of Houses in Big Cities.

"Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress," a spokesperson of Jammu-based White Knight Corps said. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)