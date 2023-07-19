Ganderbal, July 19: A fire broke out at a government college building in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday, officials said. Officials said that there was no loss of life on injury reported in the blaze. A viral video showed clouds of smoke coming out of the building. "A fire broke out at a government college of physical education, Ganderbal today," officials said. Jammu And Kashmir Fire Video: Major Blaze Erupts At Government College of Physical Education In Ganderbal.

Blaze Erupts at Government College in Ganderbal:

#WATCH | J&K | Fire broke out in Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal today. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WrZpawjxFB — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Upon receiving the word, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The immediate cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained, officials added. More details are awaited.

