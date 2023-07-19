A major fire broke out in the Government College of Physical Education in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Wednesday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame, reported ANI. Video from the site shows intense flames erupting from the first floor of the college building. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or injuries. More details are awaited. Pune Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Godown in Yewalewadi Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

Jammu And Kashmir Fire Video:

#WATCH | J&K | Fire broke out in Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal today. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WrZpawjxFB — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

