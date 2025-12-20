Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Irrigation Department in Nowshera has swiftly restored canals damaged by recent floods, ensuring the resumption of water supply to farmers across the Rajouri, Sunderbani, and Poonch areas.

According to officials, the department undertook immediate desilting and repair work following heavy rainfall and flooding, which had caused significant damage to irrigation infrastructure in the region.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

Jatinder Kumar, Executive Engineer (XEN), Jal Shakti Division, Nowshera, said the department has been making sustained efforts to meet the water requirements of the people.

"In the Nowshera division, the irrigation department has been working very well, ensuring that we provide good water to people. We are fulfilling their daily needs to a very large extent. Due to recent floods and rainfall, we suffered significant losses. Most of our canals have been desilted. We are now restoring the major damage, and our work is ongoing at several spots," he told ANI.

Also Read | Rajdhani Express Derailment in Assam: 8 Elephants Killed, 5 Coaches of Express Train Derails in Collision in Hojai (Watch Video).

Local residents have also expressed satisfaction with the department's response. A beneficiary said the irrigation department remained in constant touch with farmers and ensured water supply as per requirement.

"The irrigation department has been connected with us all the time and provides us with water as per our requirements... We do not have any complaints against them... The canal here benefits 100-150 people, and it is working very well... It had a leak, so it was recently reconstructed... Pipes damaged due to rainfall have also been repaired," he told ANI.

Earlier, in Kalakote sub-division of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, one of the most remote hilly regions, basic facilities are now steadily reaching the far-flung area under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Once deprived of fundamental amenities, residents now say they are benefiting from improved infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and welfare support.

According to locals, they previously faced numerous hardships due to a lack of essential services. Several panchayats in these remote areas had no basic facilities, making daily life challenging. However, with ongoing development work in Kalakote, people are now getting employment opportunities at their doorstep and witnessing significant improvement in living conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)